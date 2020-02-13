SAB intensifies #NoneForTheRoad campaign

South African Breweries (SAB) will intensify its #NoneForTheRoad safety campaign in a bid to reduce the number of drink-driving road deaths and injuries.

The campaign, initiated at the end of last year, calls on people to not consume any alcohol when driving.

“Current regulations note the legal drinking limit to be a blood alcohol content of 0.24mg per 1,000ml, or a blood alcohol limit of 0.05g per 100ml. We are saying that no one should take the chance and instead have not even one drink if driving,” says Zoleka Lisa, VP Corporate Affairs, SAB.

Responding to the announcement that road deaths in the recent holiday period had decreased by 10% from the previous year, Lisa said: “While SAB welcomes this about-turn from previous years, we want to make bold steps to build onto what we already have in place to make a contribution towards reducing instances of misuse of alcohol and the harm that it causes.

“Despite it being a priority for our government, SAB believes that collective action from as many relevant stakeholders, including industry, is required to address the challenge.

“As a leading producer of alcohol we want to take the lead in helping to reduce the misuse of alcohol and the harm that it causes and consistently encourage responsible consumption.”

At a press conference in Pretoria last month, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the reduced death toll in the recent festive season met the transport department’s annual 10% target, which he attributed to an intensified Arrive Alive campaign. But he said much more needed to be done to meaningfully reduce road carnage, and called for a 0% blood alcohol level for drivers, meaning that drivers would not be allowed to drink alcohol and drive at all.

SAB says it supports the call. “We believe that the most drastic steps need to be taken to reduce even further the carnage on our roads,” says Lisa.

SAB’s national delivery trucks have been branded with the "None for the Road" messaging to support the campaign and visibly encourage responsible behaviour and safer roads.

“SAB’s extensive distribution network across SA enables us to reach even some of the country’s most remote areas. We hope to use this foothold to spread the message far and wide and remind people of the dangers of drinking and driving.”

Several initiatives support SAB’s drive to encourage responsible drinking among consumers to make roads safer. The business has partnered with the Department of Transport, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and local policing authorities to launch several Alcohol Evidence Centres (AECs) across the country to help curb incidences of drinking and driving. Law enforcement officials are able to effectively detect alcohol levels at the facilities.