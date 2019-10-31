Driving may need human touch for a while longer

We may have been overzealous in our expectations of autonomous cars imminently becoming part of the daily driving landscape, it seems.

When driver aids like automatic cruise control, self-parking and lane-keeping systems first started appearing in modern cars, it seemed that the technological leap to fully robotic cars — known as Level 5 autonomy — was just around the corner. We pictured ourselves relaxing in the car, watching our favourite Netflix series or catching up on our social media, while the vehicle drove itself to the chosen destination.

But some car companies are starting to scale back their initially optimistic time frames for the introduction of self-driving vehicles.

There is simply too much unpredictability on roads for a self-driving car to manage, believes Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who was an early proponent of autonomous vehicles.

Apple’s Project Titan division has been working on a self-driving car project, but Wozniak has since scaled down his expectations.

"I stepped way back [on] this idea of Level 5. I've really given up," Wozniak said during the JD Power Auto Revolution conference in Las Vegas last week.

"I don't even know if that will happen in my lifetime."

Autonomous vehicles would fare better "if we were to modify roads and have certain sections that are well mapped and kept clean of refuse, and nothing unusual happens and there's no road work," he was quoted as saying in Automotive News Europe.