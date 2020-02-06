Toyota’s second quest for affordable mobility continues

The Toyota Corolla is an institution here in SA. Some time last year I drove the all-new and imported Corolla hatch. It’s positioned as a more premium offering in the segment where the VW Golf and Audi A3 operate and it possesses the kind of aesthetics, tech and refinement to compete.

The imported sedan version, of which we were given a sneak preview, is also imminent and when it arrives it will form part of a trio of differently priced and poised Corollas customers can choose from.

In the meantime, I drove the third element of this quest, which is the locally-built new Corolla Quest which is a repurposed version of the outgoing Corolla sedan. It will sell as a more budget-focused option alongside the new-generation Corolla.

The 2,700mm wheelbase and 452l of usable boot space play an important role in its attractiveness as a family car, or as it has come to be known, as the ideal e-hailed taxi. It’s now available in six derivatives and there’s quite a lot of standard equipment for the price.

The new Quest is available in three interior trim choices: a standard model, Prestige and an Exclusive, the letter being the one I drove at last week’s Gauteng-based media launch.

The base model features a black and blue combination textile with a fixed rear seat while Prestige variants get a fabric and leather combo and available in either blue/black or grey with red accents.