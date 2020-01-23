INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
End of an era as Bentley bids farewell to Mulsanne
Decade-old luxury limousine made available in limited Mulliner Edition as it makes way for the Flying Spur
Created by Mulliner, the coachbuilding arm of Bentley, the final act of the outgoing 10-year-old Mulsanne, said to be the pinnacle of Bentley cars, is the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner. It is restricted to 30 cars.
The inspiration is found in its numeric title, the 6.75, which invokes memories of 6¾l engine, the brand’s longest-serving V8 engine, which this year celebrates its 60th year in continuous production. This ultra-limited model is fashioned from a 395kW and 1,100Nm Mulsanne Speed model, said to be the most driver-focused of the species.
Under the bonnet, the engine intake manifold will be finished in black, in place of the traditional silver. The engine number plaque — traditionally signed by the craftsman that built the engine — will be signed by Bentley’s chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark.
Inside the cabin is a lot of bespoke detail, such as four single-tone hides, a clock face and minor gauges being schematic cutaway drawings of the legendary engine and "organ stop" ventilation controls, replaced by designs capped by miniature versions of the engine oil cap. A unique metal commemorative Mulliner plaque is on the dashboard.
A 6.75 Edition motif is stitched into the seats, and recreated in chrome badging for the exterior and the engine bay. The same logo is projected by the LED Welcome Lamps.
On the exterior of the car, gloss black brightware accentuates any choice of paintwork. Head and tail lamps are wrapped in chrome. A dark-tinted Flying B bonnet mascot, Mulliner Serenity radiator grille and exhaust finishers, and 21-inch, five-spoke Mulsanne Speed alloy wheels finish the exterior charms.
Once this batch is sold in 2020, the Flying Spur will commence with its new position of flagship model.
The Mulsanne, launched in 2010, is named after the Mulsanne Corner of the Le Mans racing circuit, where Bentley race cars have won the 24 hour race six times.
“The Mulsanne has played a pivotal role in maintaining Bentley’s position as global leader of the luxury limousine segment,” said Chris Craft, member of the board for sales, marketing and aftersales at Bentley Motors.
"While production of the Mulsanne will end in Spring 2020, this decision has been taken at a time when we are experiencing significant customer demand across our other existing model lines and as such, we will be redeploying all of our manufacturing colleagues who currently work on the Mulsanne to other areas of the business."
In addition to this, the company also announced that it will offer hybrid options for all models by 2023.