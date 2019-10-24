Citroën is back in the game

Andre Citroën was a visionary who, apart from founding a car company that introduced automotive innovations like hydropneumatic suspension, was also a marketing wizard who promoted his brand by, for example, placing a giant Citroën hoarding on the Eiffel tower.

It might take similar visionary savvy to re-establish Citroën in SA, which is back after the French brand quit the country at the end of 2016 due to slow vehicle sales. In our notably conservative market, buyers found Citroën cars rather too quirky for their tastes while the brand didn’t do itself any favours with substandard after-sales support, all of which contributed to low resale values.

Citroën entered SA as an importer in 2001 and became a subsidiary of PCSA France in 2010. The niche brand achieved some sales success with vehicles like the earlier-generation Picasso and about 15,000 Citroëns were sold here in the 10 years leading up to its exit.

The C4 Cactus was also a finalist in the South African Car of the Year competition, but it did little to boost the brand’s popularity. Citroën sold just 789 cars here in 2015, and when sales dwindled even further in 2016 the company decided to halt further imports, while existing customers continued to be supported via Peugeot’s network.