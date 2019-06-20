Would you pay R1m for an F1 car?

Would you pay R1m to have a Formula One car in your collection?

You could, if you accept that the 1995 Rothmans Williams FW17 is just a show car and a nonrunner. But, for the F1 enthusiast who’d like the ultimate conversation piece in their garage or their company lobby, this show car is virtually indistinguishable from the Adrian Newey designed Williams raced in the 1995 season by David Coulthard and Damon Hill.

Built by the Williams team for use in promotional activities, the show car has carbon fibre parts, genuine race wheels and display Bridgestone tyres, along with a dashboard, steering wheel, seatbelts and wishbone suspension.

It’s priced at €55,950 (R930,947) excluding VAT at British classified site www.racecarsdirect.com.

The website features a large number of racing cars for sale, some of them very rare and collectable. For those seeking a race-ready car and have R12.1m to spare (excluding delivery fee), none is more desirable than the Porsche 935 — a modern-day version of the famous “Moby Dick” Porsche that dominated motor racing in the late 1970s and early 1980s including overall victory in the 1979 Le Mans 24 Hour.