Petrol price expected to drop

Retreating oil prices have painted a rosier picture for South African fuel users than has been the case for much of 2019. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

At this stage of the month, the AA is predicting a decrease of 91c/litre in the petrol price, 70c in the diesel price, and 62c for illuminating paraffin in July.

"The story of the month is definitely oil," says the AA.

"Crude laboured above $70 a barrel for large portions of April and May, as the tug-of-war continued between the OPEC countries, which favour ongoing output restrictions, and the US, where production is steaming ahead." The association says that there had been a remarkable drop in the price of oil since the end of May, with the commodity currently trading about $61 a barrel.

"South Africans are not getting full value though, thanks to rand jitters in the wake of the ANC top leadership trading jibes over the future of the Reserve Bank," the AA comments.

"After a period of sustained price stability, the rand weakened substantially against the US dollar, taking some of the shine off oil's retreat."

The AA says the expected price drops are nonetheless substantial, with petrol showing a 91c-a-litre drop at month end, with reductions of 70c and 62c respectively for diesel and illuminating paraffin.

HUMMER TO RETURN AS AN ELECTRIC?

General Motors (GM) is rumoured to be looking at reviving the Hummer brand which was killed off in 2010. This time, the notorious gas-guzzler could return as a planet-friendly electric vehicle.