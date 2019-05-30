Off-road in a Renault Koleos. Will it or will it not work?

Renault certainly knows how to cobble together a hot hatch. The Megane RS and Clio RS ranges are proof enough. But what of a proper SUV that won’t trip when driven off road?

We currently live with the new Renault Koleos on long-term test. It’s a part of an influx of newbie SUVs in 2019 with 4WD pasted on their rumps, promising family practicality with go-anywhere capability. The Koleos with its interesting styling replaces the rather attractive and more fluidly penned Kadjar as the company’s headline and large SUV offering for this market. Having ingratiated itself quickly enough through the consequences of daily peak hour traffic, a 9.8 seconds time for the 0-100km/h sprint and a pretty thirsty 10.4l/100km/h average, the only question that remained is how it would perform in an off road setup? Using terrain specifically designed to test the real competency of any SUV claiming to be 4x4, our Dynamique CVT 4WD grade walk enjoys adjustability at the touch of a three setting switch between 2WD, Auto and 4WD.

Unfortunately for the Koleos, on the day we chose to unearth its grip levels the offroad course was muddy from days of rain in the area. You can’t rely on its Auto setting. It hasn’t the immediacy required to successfully scale soggy surfaces.