Toyota Prius hybrid is freshened up

Toyota has given its petrol-electric hybrid Prius a facelift for 2019.

In what the automaker describes as a new sense of style and a simplified design language, the five-door hatch features new front and rear treatment, as well as sharper, sleeker headlights and rear combination lights.

The rear lights have been flipped horizontally while the front apron has been made to look more aggressive. The LED headlamps are more conventional now and have lost that quirky “slashed-by-a-ninja-sword” aesthetic. The foglamps, now also LED, have been shrunk and moved to a more traditional position.

Toyota has also introduced two new exterior colours: Fierce Red and Sky Metallic Blue.

Inside, the cabin incorporates design tweaks to improve ergonomics, as well as changes to the interior trim, while retaining the luxurious black leather upholstery.

The colour of the centre console has changed from white to piano black.

Standard specification remains high with convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, cruise control, reverse camera, rain-sensing wipers, six-speaker touchscreen audio system and auto-dimming interior mirror all shipping as standard.

The powertrain continues to employ a 1.8l Akinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors for a total power output of 100kW, with fuel consumption quoted at 3.7l per 100km.

The new-look Prius is yours for R490,200 and includes a 90,000km service plan, as well as a three-year/100,000km warranty. The warranty on the hybrid battery is eight-years/195,000km.