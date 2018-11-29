Kia re-aligns and smartens up Sportage SUV

It’s been 25 years since the Kia Sportage arrived. Though the initial model didn’t direct perceptions of what an SUV could be, generation 3, which was sold from 2010 to 2016, certainly shook up the opinions of sceptics and cemented Kia’s arrival with many SUV buyers.

With 5-million sales racked up globally, Gen 3 remains Kia’s most successful model. Now in its fourth iteration, the newly minted facelift has just gone on sale in SA. Headline changes are to the exterior and a grade reshuffle. In the words of Kia SA’s David Seiff: “This mid-life enhancement adds value and reduction in complexity to the range.”

Kia has axed the pair of 2.4 GDI models and the 1.6 T-GDI Sportage found in SX AWD and GT-line trim, reducing the model count from 12 to nine derivatives.

There is an addition to the powertrain line-up though. The 1.6 GDI (gasoline direct injection) is a new generation, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 97kW and 161Nm, and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Performance credentials are listed as 12.1 seconds to reach 100km/h and a top speed of 170km/h.We spent half the day huffing and puffing up and down Western Cape roads in it and at R379,995, this new entry-level is priced very well indeed.