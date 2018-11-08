Actros cockpit is a hub of apps and video mirrors

Following its world premiere at a trade fair in Berlin, the new Mercedes-Benz Actros is said to boast some 60 technological innovations and new design hallmarks.

Most noticeable is the absence of regular exterior mirrors. Instead, the new version of the heavy-duty truck comes as standard with the dynamically designed MirrorCam.

Design-wise, the new Actros is described as revolutionary rather than evolutionary.

"The focus is no longer primarily on the exterior — namely iron and steel. The interaction between driver and truck is now more the focal point. This becomes obvious as soon as you see the new interior," says Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler AG.

Touchscreen displays on both insides of the A-pillars act as rear views. These can be decorated in high-gloss ash wood, brushed aluminium or carbon-fibre-look trim elements.

The cabin of the latest Actros features few analogue switches. The new Multimedia Cockpit — now with a pair of free-floating, extremely high-resolution displays — is groundbreaking in terms of traditional truck cockpit design. Functions are controlled using touch pads integrated in the redesigned steering wheel. The secondary display is a touchscreen and has a three-level approach that increases information density as you flip-up from the home screen.

An assortment of applications such as navigation is now included along with Fleetboard functionality as a secondary display. Integration of external apps, for example from body manufacturers, is also possible.

Offered as standard fitment, the Multimedia Cockpit of the new Actros is a 10-inch primary display while an "interactive" Multimedia Cockpit variant with a larger 12-inch screen, but with a broader scope of functions, is optionally fitted. The high-end option is said to integrate functions of the assistance systems, such as Predictive Powertrain Control and Active Drive Assist.

The interior is now rounded off by new lighting concepts. Two reading spotlights in warm white illuminate the cab while a discreet blue night-light facilitates orientation at night.