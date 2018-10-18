Roomier and more refined Honda Amaze is good value for money

Ground clearance has been raised to a higher-than-average 170mm to deal better with rough gravel roads and steeply angled driveways. The taller stance doesn’t seem to have a negative effect on handling and the Honda nips quite neatly through tight turns.

The work done to improve the car’s refinement also came to the fore, and the Amaze hummed along the Cape’s roads without sounding rowdy. Overall refinement and noise, vibration and harshness have been improved substantially, thanks to enhanced soundproofing as well as optimised engine mounts. It’s a quiet-running car except for when the engine’s revved higher in search of more performance.

Power, as with the previous car, is supplied by a 1.2l normally aspirated petrol with Honda’s i-VTEC intelligent valve timing management system. It’s paired with either a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and drive is to the front wheels.

Outputs are modest at 66kW and 110Nm, but with a kerb mass of just more than 900kg the lightweight car has a decent power-to-weight ratio. At sea level it has nippy commuting performance, and the ability to cruise freeways without feeling underpowered or buzzy.

The three-pedalled version has a light clutch and a pleasantly slick feel to the manual gearshifter, and it would be my personal choice. The two-pedalled version isn’t as bad as some CVTs I’ve driven. In urban commuting it delivers a smooth and step-free power flow without the excessive “slipping-clutch” effect of some of its ilk, and it has programmed “virtual” gears that the driver controls with steering wheel paddle shifters.

Honda quotes 0-100km/h acceleration figures of 12.3 seconds for the manual and 13.5 seconds for the CVT, with a 160km/h top speed for both derivatives. Fuel economy is rated as 5.6l/100km for the manual and 5.7l/100km for the auto. The cars I drove at the launch were sipping around 6.3l according to their trip computers.

The Amaze is offered in two trim lines: the basic Trend and the better-equipped Comfort. Trend is fairly well stocked with items such as air-conditioning, tilt-adjustable multi-function steering wheel, a four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, remote central locking, electric windows, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS brakes and IsoFix child seat anchors.