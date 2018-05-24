M3 becomes a worthy member of the club

M knew all of this. It countered by making the M3 faster with the Performance Package, then faster again with the Competition Package and now with the CS it’s as fast as the road versions are ever going to get.

Only 1,200 will be built (20 are coming to SA from July), and they’ll be a hoot, albeit a hoot at R1,773,500, which is nearly a hundred grand less than the M4 CS.

By far the biggest gain in straight-up lap and cornering performance comes from the standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. They are wilfully, gloriously sticky things and they’re even reasonable in the rain. But bolting on rubber and calling the resulting car a new model would be a bit cheeky. So there’s more.

The 3.0l, twin-turbocharged straight-six engine has been massaged again, now pumping out 7kW and 50Nm more than the Competition Package, so it’s probably just as well they’ve stopped building that laggard of a standard version. The Competition Package itself brought the power up by 14kW, but now the CS pumps that out to 338kW of power at 6,250 (though it revs out to 7,600r/min in all but first gear). It adds 50Nm to the Competition’s 550Nm of torque, too, with 600Nm on tap from 4,000 to an oddly specific 5,380r/min.

Other additions

Then there are other important additions, like the 280km/h top speed that comes with the M Driver’s Package, the wider performance range of the adaptive M suspension, the active M differential and a carbon fibre reinforced plastic bonnet to go with the exposed carbon fibre of the roof.

M has ditched the centre console and armrest inside and fitted lighter, heavily contoured front seats. It’s all enough to haul the CS to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, only a 10th quicker than the Competition, but the real strength of the upgraded engine lies in the way it helps through and out of corners.

It’s deeper and rumblier than you’d assume, too. There’s a sharp crack on start-up, then it settles into an idle that sounds lumpy while not feeling it. It always starts in its Efficient mode (probably how they get away with a claimed consumption figure of 8.5l/100km), yet the engine note still has enough menace to be a front-and-centre highlight at kick off. In Sport or Sport+, it’s a whole other world, dripping aggression, crackling at every blip of the throttle.

It runs the Sports exhaust system as standard equipment, with the engine’s spent efforts emerging out of four exhaust tips beneath a boot lid-mounted, carbon fibre spoiler that looks like it has been swiped off an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.