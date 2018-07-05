Welcome to the World Car of the Year

We said goodbye to two long-termers last month, but as they exited the office car park, something special arrived to spend time with the team over the next 12 months.

That car is none other than the 2018 world car of the year, the Volvo XC60.

We were expecting an entry-level version but what arrived was the D5 all-wheel drive in Inscription specification.

I am going to nick a comment from Lerato, because after driving it for a few days he said it was like his favourite moccasins, something you instantly feel at home in. I cannot agree more and partly because we both have small children, and is there really a better family vehicle than a Volvo?

Obviously there are various answers to this but if safety is a priority (and it should be in SA) then the XC60 beats everything hands down. Turn the starter knob in the centre console and the digital dashboard runs a system check, listing all its safety kit. There’s City Safety obstacle detection, Cross Traffic Alert, blind spot detection, rear collision warning, adaptive cruise control and road sign detection.

Then there is Pilot Assist, the semi-autonomous self-driving aid that will allow the car to drive itself at a set cruise control speed within the lanes, maintaining a preset distance to the traffic in front and applying the brakes when traffic slows or if someone cuts in front of you.