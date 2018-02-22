Polo Vivo — now serving a new market

Previous generation Volkswagen Polo owners may be a bit disgruntled to learn that the model has now been relaunched as the new Polo Vivo.

However, there is method to the madness on the part of Volkswagen SA (VWSA) who, admittedly, found the previous Vivo to have become rather long in the tooth. The Vivo has served the South African car consumer well, having ranked as the best-selling passenger car for a number of years until recently, with 193,343 units sold since its introduction in 2010.

Now the company is looking to emulate this success by offering the latest Polo Vivo, which is essentially a repackaged and repurposed previous generation Polo arriving just a couple of weeks after the launch of the new Polo.

To make the model more affordable, the manufacturer has removed some of the items previously found in the model such as the 1.2 TSI engines, sound deadening materials and, bizarrely, even grab-handles. In turn both 1.4l (Trendline) and 1.6l (Comfortline and Highline) normally aspirated engines have been retained from the old Vivo.