Playing a more sporty tune — but does latest Jazz Sport hit the right note?

The latest generation looks good, but it lacks the solidity of previous generations. Now made in India, the exterior chrome feels cheap, as do many of the interior plastics. It lacks the overall feeling of quality and longevity that the Jazz has always been renowned for. The Jazz used to be a car we would regularly recommend. We still do, but we recommend the previous generation.

In an effort to improve the situation, Honda SA is bringing a bit of jazz to the Jazz. It has launched a Sport version to replace the Dynamic and it is built in Japan. A Sport version is not going to appeal so much to the older set but Honda wants to get back to luring people away from Volkswagen Polos and Renault Clios.

The Sport is also the first model in SA to get the mild facelift for the Jazz, which should filter across to other models in time. It boasts LED headlights, a sporty bodykit, 16-inch black Berlina wheels and a new direct injection, normally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine. This means 9kW more than the former Dynamic at 97kW and an additional 10Nm of torque at 155Nm, all channelled to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with shift paddles.

Interestingly, Honda makes a thing in its press blurb about the power output being similar to some of its iconic models of the 1990s like the CR-X and Ballade 160i. Rather odd considering it is 2018 and a car has come out with the same power as a car from the 1990s but we think we understand their rationale.