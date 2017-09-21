The future has made a quiet entrance

It’s officially a technology and design study, not headed for production, but it is meant to demonstrate Audi’s ideas of how door-to-door full autonomy could retain a brand’s signatures. It’s a quattro in more ways than one, too, with not just four-wheel drive, but four electric motors, one for each wheel, delivering 260kW of power and 550Nm of instant torque.

The layout gives the Aicon tremendous flexibility in its power delivery — though how many people will want their driving computer to fling them around corners at 1g is anybody’s guess and not something even Audi has much data on. Instead, its powertrain trickery will maximise the car’s ability to get itself out of troubled situations where the grip is low or changeable.

The entire car is based around its cabin, rather than its bonnet or boot, but it retains distinct haunches and internal combustion-style power plays all over its surfacing, right down to the convex side windows and the edged D-pillar. At the rear it trips the light fantastic with 600 3D triangular pixels arranged in its grille area, giving it the ability to put on a show with animations, graphics or even information for pedestrians and other people outside the car.

Eye contact

The car is even designed to make "eye contact" with pedestrians and follow them as they walk past the car. When it’s time to get out of the car it sends up a small drone with a flashlight to guide the way at night.

Back to cars of today and the company released a more purist form of the R8 in the form of the Rear Wheel Series (RWS). Only 999 will be built in coupe and drop-top versions and dropping quattro means a saving of 40kg which helps the model sprint to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Finally, Audi revealed its iconic RS4. Currently it will only be available as an Avant wagon. The RS4 Avant returns with the same 2.9l twin-turbo TFSI motor Audi first showed in the RS5 coupe, producing 331kW and 600Nm of torque, filling out the biggest weakness of the old RS4’s 4.2 V8, which only managed 430Nm. Claiming a 0-100km/h sprint of 4.1 seconds, Audi Sport insists it will run out to 280km/h when it has the RS Dynamic Package fitted to give it high-speed tyres.