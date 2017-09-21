BMW 330e: Fuel-hardy or solid sipper?

We filled both cars to the brim — the 330e meant topping up the battery’s charge as well, which takes about three-and-a-half hours on a 220V power socket. We reset our trip and fuel meters and set off on a 47km urban drive which included stop-and-go traffic, ascents and descents and some open-road driving. To keep things as realistic as possible, we kept at the speed limits along the route.

The 320i is decked out in M Sport Package trim, which means a slightly harder ride quality, which was quite notable on bumpy Johannesburg roads. It was even more prudent once we swapped into the 330e, which comes in this instance in a more compliant Modern Line trim, which includes 18-inch tyres versus the 19-inch option on the M Sport model as well as low-rolling resistance tyres.

In addition, the 330e also comes with a sailing function, where the gearbox decouples from the engine when you remove your foot from the throttle and uses kinetic and brake energy to recoup electricity to store in the battery. Also, for the first 20km of the trip, the 330e managed to drive on electric power alone, which was instrumental in the final result.