Releasing an even wilder beast on customers for the thrill of racing

Aston Martin’s wildest-yet car, the track-only Vulcan, has been taken to new extremes with a performance-upgrade package developed by the marque’s new performance brand, AMR.

Making its public debut at the festival, the Vulcan AMR Pro sports extensive aerodynamic enhancements and shortened gearing to produce increased downforce, greater responsiveness and reduced lap times.

The Vulcan was built in a limited run of 24 cars, all of which developed 611kW. Each lucky owner received driver training by the company’s expert team of instructors, among them Aston Martin Racing works driver and three-time Le Mans winner, Darren Turner.

Aston says the Vulcan AMR Pro offers existing customers the chance to further develop their driving skills and enjoy an even more intense driving experience through the upgrade package. Its aerodynamic enhancements begin at the front end with louvred panels added above the front wheel arches to extract high-pressure air and reduce aerodynamic lift.

A sizeable pair of dive planes have been added to each side of the nose to help pin the front end to the track and the huge front splitter has turning vanes fitted to its underside to improve steering response. Weight has been saved with optimisation of the carbon fibre lay-up and core form reducing the weight of the engine cover by 5kg.

Changes to the rear are said to be equally effective and even more dramatic, courtesy of a new rear wing. Now of dual-plane design, rather than the original single-plane item, the main element of this enormous rear wing features a 20mm "gurney" flap — an effective up-stand on the wing’s trailing edge — which is supplemented by slotted wing endplates that sport additional 15mm gurneys to maximise downforce.