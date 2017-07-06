Powerful and speedy new steed gets a light touch

If you are going to unveil the world’s fastest and most powerful road-legal Porsche 911, then what better place to do it than the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Stuttgart manufacturer surprised many by revealing the 911 GT2 RS at a private event on the Friday evening before letting the model loose on the famous hill climb on the Saturday.

At the heart of the car is a biturbo flat engine of 515kW, 59kW more than the previous generation and with an extra 50Nm of torque at 750Nm.

Weighing in at 1,470kg with a full fuel tank, Porsche claims its new lightweight two-seater will reach 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and go on to a top speed of a heart-stopping 340km/h.

To increase performance over the engine in the Turbo S, large turbochargers push an increased volume of process air into the combustion chambers.

Porsche says a new extra cooling system delivers optimum cooling at peak loads and, at very high temperatures, sprays the charge-air cooler with water. This causes the gas temperature to fall in the overpressure range and ensures optimum power output, even under extreme conditions.

The GT seven-speed double-clutch transmission (PDK) has been customised for the model while there is a specially developed exhaust system made from extra-lightweight titanium, which weighs 7kg less than the system used in the 911 Turbo.

To enhance handling, the GT2 RS features a racing chassis with rear-axle steering and ultrahigh-performance tyres as well as a specially calibrated Porsche Stability Management system with a Sport mode that is tailored to provide optimal driving dynamics. Powerful air intakes, outlets and the imposing rear wing enhance the aerodynamics while ensuring the model is instantly recognisable.