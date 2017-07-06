GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED
Powerful and speedy new steed gets a light touch
Porsche has unveiled its latest 911 GT2 RS which has some impressive figures
If you are going to unveil the world’s fastest and most powerful road-legal Porsche 911, then what better place to do it than the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The Stuttgart manufacturer surprised many by revealing the 911 GT2 RS at a private event on the Friday evening before letting the model loose on the famous hill climb on the Saturday.
At the heart of the car is a biturbo flat engine of 515kW, 59kW more than the previous generation and with an extra 50Nm of torque at 750Nm.
Weighing in at 1,470kg with a full fuel tank, Porsche claims its new lightweight two-seater will reach 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and go on to a top speed of a heart-stopping 340km/h.
To increase performance over the engine in the Turbo S, large turbochargers push an increased volume of process air into the combustion chambers.
Porsche says a new extra cooling system delivers optimum cooling at peak loads and, at very high temperatures, sprays the charge-air cooler with water. This causes the gas temperature to fall in the overpressure range and ensures optimum power output, even under extreme conditions.
The GT seven-speed double-clutch transmission (PDK) has been customised for the model while there is a specially developed exhaust system made from extra-lightweight titanium, which weighs 7kg less than the system used in the 911 Turbo.
To enhance handling, the GT2 RS features a racing chassis with rear-axle steering and ultrahigh-performance tyres as well as a specially calibrated Porsche Stability Management system with a Sport mode that is tailored to provide optimal driving dynamics. Powerful air intakes, outlets and the imposing rear wing enhance the aerodynamics while ensuring the model is instantly recognisable.
The front wings, wheel housing vents, outer shells on the Sport Design exterior mirrors, air intakes on the rear side sections and parts of the rear end are made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are many of the interior components. The bonnet is also made from carbon to make the vehicle as lightweight as possible, while the standard trim roof is made from magnesium.
The interior is dominated by red Alcantara, black leather and interior parts with a carbon-weave finish as standard including on the full bucket seats.
The car still features Porsche Communication Management (PCM) as the central control unit for audio, navigation and communication. The Connect Plus module and Porsche Track Precision app are included as standard, enabling detailed recording, display and analysis of driving data on a smartphone.
The optional Chrono Package expands the PCM functions to include a performance display, which can be used to show, save and evaluate track times. What’s more, the Chrono Package on the 911 GT2 RS comes with a lap trigger. Using the Porsche Track Precision app in conjunction with external markers on a start-finish straight, this lap trigger enables drivers to record lap times with precision.
The price of the GT2 RS is R4,411,000 but for those who want their car to be even more serious there is the option of a Weissach package. This knocks 30kg off the weight by using CFRP and titanium for even more components.
Finally, Porsche Design is celebrating the debut of the high-performance sports car by releasing a special watch. Paying homage to the world of motorsport, the 911 GT2 RS timepiece is exclusively available to owners of the new vehicle.
Please login or register to comment.