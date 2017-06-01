Performance division already has its hands on the powerful new 8

Well, that escalated quickly. BMW only just showed the world its 8 Series and now it’s pushing that car’s edgy boundaries even further, filling it with the extra power and grip and menace that can only come from the house of M.

In the minutes before the start of the Nürburgring 24 Hour race, BMW’s M division showed a camouflaged sneak peek of how its version of the range-topping BMW coupe will look and, more importantly, sound.

For anyone thinking the concept 8 Series was a just-rolling styling exercise, think again. It drove under its own power on the shores of Lake Como and M insists it’s been working on engineering the M8 for years.

"The conception and development of the standard BMW 8 Series and the M model run in parallel," BMW M’s president Frank van Meel says.

"The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility.

"It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers’ most exacting requirements."

Flash the cash

Those customers will need to access far more disposable income than M6 coupe buyers, though, because the M8 is being moved upstream to fill the void between the most expensive BMW 760Li and the cheapest Rolls-Royce, the Wraith.

It’s pitched to take on cars such as the Mercedes-AMG S63 coupe and Bentley’s Continental GT, while M also has hopes of conquesting customers from Aston Martin, Porsche and Ferrari’s GT cars.