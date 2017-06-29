Jaguar increasing the pace

We have been reporting that Jaguar is planning to expand its Pace family of SUVs since late 2016. The company revealed its electric I-Pace of course, which will go on sale in 2018 in SA, but behind the scenes Jaguar was planning some serious expansion.

Jaguar international and Jaguar SA have constantly denied any knowledge of additional models barring the I-Pace, but finally it has announced that it will reveal the E-Pace in all its glory on July 13. In a teaser it confirmed the model which will sit below the current F-Pace.

Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, says: "The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-Pace stands out. Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses and we think E-Pace will do just that, albeit with its own individual character."

The company promises that it will feature sports car-derived all-wheel drive technology and an all-Ingenium line-up of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a suite of connected technology and safety features.

We are still getting lots of "no comment" remarks from Jaguar about the J-Pace though, which will sit above the F-Pace, but no doubt an announcement about it will come eventually.

Electric Audis on the way

Audi has confirmed that it will manufacture a second battery-electric vehicle, which according to new head of Audi SA, Trevor Hill, is planned for the South African market. It will be based on the e-Tron Sportback concept and should boast not only 320kW but a range of 500km when it is launched in 2019.