Updated top seller sure to be a safe bet

So making a new one is a rather big deal. We drove it in Barcelona but sadly SA will have to wait quite a while longer as it will only arrive here in the second quarter of 2018. When it does, it will be the first of the new 60-series models but there are some clear family resemblances to other models.

One reason for this is because the XC60 sits on the company’s scalable product architecture platform, which means it shares a modular platform with the larger S90 sedan and XC90 SUV.

There are also a few design elements that show Volvo is clearly creating a family look to all its new vehicles, although that does not mean the XC60 is a jelly-mould car. The designers have been quite clever with all the new models in ensuring that there are design elements that hint at familiarity without the models losing their identity.

In fact in the XC60 the side profile is quite similar at first glance to the outgoing model and the rear has those tall lights running up the side of the rear windscreen, a signature item of the XC60.

Overall the design is much softer, more sculpted than the old model and at the rear the high tailgate has been replaced by something more curvy with chrome accents and superbly designed LED tail lights.

We will get all the petrol and diesel all-wheel drive variants in SA, but the company is still undecided on whether to bring the T8 plug-in hybrid. Initially we will get the D5 diesel and T6 petrol but these will be followed by the D4 and T5.

They all feature the super Drive-e engine technology, which is so good journos on the launch were torn between which is the better option, petrol or diesel, such are the comparable levels of performance.