BMW turning five to six with a new philosophy

The lid has been lifted on BMW’s new 6 Series Gran Turismo, which will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Due on sale in SA in November, the 6 Series GT is a leaner-looking, sleeker big executive car that tacitly admits the failings of two generations of the unloved 5 Series GT.

Based around a product-planning philosophy clearly derived from Audi’s A7 strategy, the five-seat liftback will arrive in SA in two derivatives including the 630d and 640i xDrive.

There is no expectation for a full-house M version of the sexier new liftback, though there has been internal pressure put on M’s president, Franciscus van Meel. A future M Performance Automobiles model will be the compromise car, despite the success of Audi’s RS 7 twin-turbo V8 monster and the availability of the M5 powertrain.

M has provided broad hints that it already has the M5’s 4.4l twin-turbo V8 loaded up in an all-wheel-drive test mule that should in 2018 become the M550i xDrive GT, while its new four-turbo 3.0l in-line six-cylinder thumper should power the M550d xDrive GT.

Redesigned inside and out, it has undergone a change of philosophy, with BMW’s designers delivering the sleeker roofline and losing the dumpiness that plagued the 5 Series GT.

Carrying the code name G15, the 6 Series GT will need to be good, as within three years it will be the only 6 Series on BMW’s books. The 6 Series coupe is to be killed off in 2018 to make way for the more upmarket 8 Series coupe, which debuted in May. The 6 Series cabriolet will suffer a similar fate, with the 8 Series cabriolet set to arrive in 2019.

For one glorious year for the 6 Series badge, though, it will have four full production models before that drops to three in 2018, two in 2019 and just one when the five-year-old 6 Series Gran Coupe is retired in 2020.