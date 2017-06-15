RUMOUR HAS IT...
Anyone for Polo?
Volkswagen seems confident that it will continue the success story of the compact Polo model
A few weeks ago we brought you the inside information on the next-generation Volkswagen Polo. On June 16, Volkswagen will reveal the car officially in Berlin.
The latest edition of the best-seller is larger, more spacious and more comfortable. Volkswagen seems confident that it will continue the success story of the compact model, of which more than 14-million units have been sold.
The new Polo makes a confident, sporty and emotional impression down to the last detail, says Volkswagen.
Klaus Bischoff, the head of design for the Volkswagen brand, explains: "This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class, but also as a completely new generation. A Polo with an expressive design, which makes the compact sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range."
Audi’s new Voltswagon
Audi says it is facing up to the challenges of the present while embracing the future with ambitious plans.
Following a year that was affected by Dieselgate, the company says it intends to continue pushing forward with its strategic transformation.
"We are rejuvenating our model portfolio enormously and will renew five existing core model series by mid-2018," says Rupert Stadler, chairman of the board of management of Audi. "In addition, we will expand our successful Q family by 2019 with two new concepts — the Audi Q8 and the Audi Q4 — and we will launch our battery-electric e-tron models."
Audi plans to launch three new electric models by 2020, after which the brand will gradually electrify models in each of its core series.
It is also focusing on its upper-range models, with a new A7 expected before the end of 2017 along with the new A8, which will make its debut in July.
The new A8 will be the first in the brand’s history to feature an electrified drivetrain as standard.
The combustion engines powering the next generation of the flagship luxury saloon will be equipped with mild hybrid technology based around a 48V electrical system, which features as the primary electrical system for the first time. Audi says the technology will work in favour of the running refinement and performance that are so crucial at this level, and also in the interest of greater efficiency.
The mild hybrid drive comprises two main components. One is the water-cooled 48V belt alternator starter (BAS), which complements the conventional pinion starter. The latter is only required for cold starts. Then there is the lithium-ion battery in the luggage compartment to act as the energy accumulator for the mild hybrid electric vehicle with a 10Ah charge carrier capacity and a 48V system.
The advantage of the BAS becomes particularly clear when the driver approaches a red traffic signal or a roundabout. If the traffic signal turns green during braking while the vehicle is coasting to a stop or if a gap appears for the driver to move into, and the driver releases the brake, the combustion engine is started immediately. The car accelerates without delay. This is all thanks to the belt alternator starter, which is permanently connected to the combustion engine.
To achieve Audi’s efficiency targets, the A8 will come with sophisticated powertrain management. It processes both route data and information from its networked set of sensors, which include the front camera. The powertrain management uses this equipment to decide whether the A8 is in coasting or recuperation mode. It recovers energy not just from brake applications or when coasting; it also does so if it is in danger of getting too close to a preceding vehicle while coasting. All these measures are beneficial not just for comfort, but also at the fuel pumps, promises Audi.
Kia confirms Stonic
Kia confirms that its new B-segment crossover will be named "Stonic".
The company describes it as an eye-catching and confident compact crossover with true European design flair, inspired by the form and function of larger Kia SUVs.
A sweeping roofline and uniquely designed roof rack add a sporty look to the vehicle. The tail lamp graphics amplify its young and futuristic appearance, says Kia.
The car blends sharp horizontal feature lines with softer sculpted surfaces and brings compact dimensions and a low centre of gravity to the class.
The European-designed cabin echoes the appearance of the exterior, with straight lines, smooth surfaces and geometric design forms.
The Stonic’s interior places technology and ergonomics at its heart, with smart packaging maximising space for all occupants, and a "floating" human-machine interface seamlessly blending smartphone access with the car’s many functions.
On sale in the second half of 2017, the Stonic will be the most customisable Kia yet, inside and out, Kia says.
Much-needed facelift
Jeep will give its Cherokee a facelift for 2018. It looks as though the controversial front end of the current model will receive most of the attention and possibly go back to looking more Jeep-like.
The rear will get new tail lights and other revisions, while inside we expect the model to move a little more upmarket to separate it even more from the upcoming new Compass.
