Anyone for Polo?

A few weeks ago we brought you the inside information on the next-generation Volkswagen Polo. On June 16, Volkswagen will reveal the car officially in Berlin.

The latest edition of the best-seller is larger, more spacious and more comfortable. Volkswagen seems confident that it will continue the success story of the compact model, of which more than 14-million units have been sold.

The new Polo makes a confident, sporty and emotional impression down to the last detail, says Volkswagen.

Klaus Bischoff, the head of design for the Volkswagen brand, explains: "This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class, but also as a completely new generation. A Polo with an expressive design, which makes the compact sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range."

Audi’s new Voltswagon

Audi says it is facing up to the challenges of the present while embracing the future with ambitious plans.

Following a year that was affected by Dieselgate, the company says it intends to continue pushing forward with its strategic transformation.

"We are rejuvenating our model portfolio enormously and will renew five existing core model series by mid-2018," says Rupert Stadler, chairman of the board of management of Audi. "In addition, we will expand our successful Q family by 2019 with two new concepts — the Audi Q8 and the Audi Q4 — and we will launch our battery-electric e-tron models."