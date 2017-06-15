Pre-war cars fuel bidding fever in Italy

Look beyond the stunning location of Villa Erba on the side of Lake Como and even some of the most iconic cars in automotive history and you will also find some serious money changing hands.

RM Sotheby’s, the official auction house of the esteemed Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, concluded its fourth successful Villa Erba sale on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, recently, grossing an impressive €25,355,850 and setting a number of new auction records for individual models.

Proving the market for fine pre-war cars remains strong, one of the stars of the night was the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS "Goutte d’Eau" coupé by Figoni et Falaschi, affectionately known as the "Teardrop". The car is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive and beautiful of all time, and was a crowd-pleaser over the entire weekend.