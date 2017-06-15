Keeping classics running

Jaguar Land Rover SA has announced that it will soon offer owners of classic Jaguar models the opportunity to use genuine parts to service and maintain their vehicles. The parts catalogue for classic models spans more than 30,000 part numbers, with all items being manufactured using original drawings to ensure quality and authenticity says the company.

These genuine parts were also used in the XJ-S V12 race car that was entered in the 2017 Jaguar Simola Hillclimb. Driven by multiple championship-winning US race ace Randy Pobst, the XJ-S performed flawlessly across all six race sessions up the fast technical Simola Hill Road. This specific XJ-S is a road-registered vehicle and relies on genuine Jaguar parts in critical areas, particularly for its 5.3l V12 engine.

"Every care has been taken to ensure that the genuine parts and compatible oils available to customers are of the highest quality, to keep their classic Jaguar running for decades to come," said Sharnie Malan, customer services director at Jaguar Land Rover SA and sub-Sahara Africa.

Heritage

"We’re incredibly proud of our heritage and it was tremendous to see the XJ-S charging up the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb — a true test for these genuine parts and testament to their quality."

Parts available for classic Jaguar models range from exterior items such as body panels and cosmetic trim, all the way to mechanical components for engines and drivelines.

All parts in the catalogue are manufactured to original specifications and by original suppliers when possible.

In many cases, original parts were used to ensure their new reproductions were accurate, as is the case with the Jaguar Classic body panels for the Jaguar E-Type. Original E-Type panels were painstakingly recreated using state-of-the-art 3D CAD technology and treated for corrosion resistance using modern techniques.

The company says that Jaguar Classic Genuine Parts will launch in SA in the coming weeks and the parts will be available through its existing retail network.