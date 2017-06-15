Bestseller in Europe is sure to turn heads

As you will have read in a previous edition of Motor News, we recently welcomed another French model to our long-term test fleet. It arrived in the shape of the Megane in current flagship GT specification.

Following our surprisingly good stint with the brand’s Kadjar this past year, we jumped at the opportunity to put the latest Megane through its paces over the next 12 months.

It might be one of the bestselling models in its segment in Europe, but it seems that the Megane nameplate has not quite managed to emulate locally the sales success of the second-generation model, which received a warm welcome from the South African public, even managing to scoop the coveted South African Car of the Year competition in 2004 with the 1.9 dCi variant.

Nonetheless, I am a fan of the previous generation’s GT220 model, which offered good everyday performance, thanks to the 162kW 2.0l turbo engine and a slightly softer, but Renault Sport fettled, suspension.

Launched in the third quarter of 2016, the current Megane is a stellar product and I was quite sad to learn that it missed the 2017 SA Car of the Year eligibility by only a few days, as it would have stood a great chance of giving the Opel Astra, the reigning Car of the Year, a run.