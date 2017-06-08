Truck makers vie with each other at show

If you think tech is exciting in the car industry, then you should see what John Deere is up to with its operations centre. There is a mobile app that can monitor all your tractors, ploughing machinery, harvesters and anything else the company provides on the farm, live, in real time.

You can not only see where the equipment is but what it is doing and whether a tractor in the middle of a field in the middle of nowhere needs more fuel. You can see what crops are being planted and how long the job will take to complete.

Some vehicles can be programmed to plough a field or plant a crop autonomously. It is all very, very impressive.

As is some of the machinery, of course. You can spend millions on a sports car, or you can spend millions on an enormous tractor from Deere, Case IH, New Holland or Massey Ferguson. It might have huge tractor wheels at the back, or it might have double wheels or even tank-style caterpillar tracks for when you really need to show that field who’s boss.

The truck manufacturers also take the show seriously. Hino put on a big display as did Isuzu Trucks, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, UD Trucks and others. Tata Trucks is also always there but we were surprised to see one of the stars of its stand was not a Tata at all, but a Daewoo.

The new-technology section was of great interest. Residential property has nothing on what is going on in the agricultural sector, particularly when it comes to automation and going off the grid. The farming community is way ahead of us city folk when it comes to this.