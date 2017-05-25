All-rounder cars soar in sales rankings

Booming SUVs and crossovers have flown into the ranks of the top-selling cars for the first quarter of 2017, with Ford’s F-Series leading the way.

Ford sold almost a quarter of a million F-Series models in the first quarter, with demand for the aluminium-bodied truck growing 10% over the first quarter 2016, which is even more remarkable given that it’s essentially a one-continent machine sold only in the US.

Up the charts

Nissan’s X-Trail/Rogue scorched up the sales charts, growing 23.4% to shoulder its way into the world’s top three sellers, just 2,376 behind Toyota’s evergreen Corolla, which remains in the number two slot in figures released by Jato Dynamics.

The death of the small car and the hatchback are exaggerated so far, with three of them in the top 10 and 12 in the top 30, including three from Volkswagen alone and two each from Honda and Ford.