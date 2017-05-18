Mini Countryman — country name, urban nature

It is rather expensive — very expensive in fact — but it is everything we love about the original Mini combined with everything we expect in a modern car.

Anyone who has ever been in a classic Mini will know that it is cramped, slow and generally devoid of anything that could be called luxury or tech. BMW has taken the brand and turned it into a success that Volkswagen and Fiat with their modern interpretations of the Beetle and 500 can only dream of. The BMW Mini is still cool. It is urban. It is trendy. It is, however, rather expensive.

Take the latest generation of the Mini Countryman. We had the Cooper S on test and it retails at R512,806.

There are a whole bunch of crossovers and compact SUVs you could buy at that price and given that most people are never going to take their Countryman on anything as dirt-creating as a gravel road, you could get a decent hot hatch.