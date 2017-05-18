ROAD TEST
Mini Countryman — country name, urban nature
This Mini phenomenon has me perplexed. A few weeks ago we reported on the Mini Remastered, a modern update of the classic Mini with all the luxuries.
It is rather expensive — very expensive in fact — but it is everything we love about the original Mini combined with everything we expect in a modern car.
Anyone who has ever been in a classic Mini will know that it is cramped, slow and generally devoid of anything that could be called luxury or tech. BMW has taken the brand and turned it into a success that Volkswagen and Fiat with their modern interpretations of the Beetle and 500 can only dream of. The BMW Mini is still cool. It is urban. It is trendy. It is, however, rather expensive.
Take the latest generation of the Mini Countryman. We had the Cooper S on test and it retails at R512,806.
There are a whole bunch of crossovers and compact SUVs you could buy at that price and given that most people are never going to take their Countryman on anything as dirt-creating as a gravel road, you could get a decent hot hatch.
We are talking about a Mini here, so that price gets you the basic package. That does mean a vehicle that will tower above most family hatches and sedans on the road. I was even surprised to look in the rearview mirror at one point and find myself looking along the top of the bonnet of a Range Rover Sport instead of into its grille.
You get a fantastic 141kW turbocharged motor that cruises happily but then throws its tweed into the boot in sport mode and dons a sporty leather jacket before putting 280Nm through the wheels. Torque steer brings a grin to your face, provided you don’t completely mess things up and the thing leaps away. The electronic steering is rather oversensitive and it took a few days of getting used to but provided you have the turbo firmly on a leash then it all points in the direction you want. It is not quite the go-kart of smaller Minis but it is all comfortable and settled.
But back to that price. You might want to sit down for this. Our test model was fitted with 38 items off the options list. For all we know, it might have been every option on the options list. Together they pushed the price up to R683,006! Nearly seven hundred grand for a Mini. Sorry, but that is just insane. And it is no longer even all-wheel drive.
Yes you could have the car for R512,806 and our test model was fitted with a full John Cooper Works set, but a look through the standard items list shows a car that lacks all the stuff most people want.
You do get a multifunction steering wheel, but without the full connectivity package and infotainment system you are just going to be switching between radio stations.
You do get sports seats and velour floor mats. You get the Mini driving modes selection, with eco, normal and sport.
What has me perplexed though is that I actually quite like it. Excuse me a moment, I am just going to bang my head against a wall in case I have gone mad.
Yes if you pay nearly R700,000 for the car people will laugh at you because you have more money than sense and when you come to trade it in you will probably find it has depreciated faster than the rand when Nene was fired.
But it is still a modern Mini. It is still cool. There are other crossovers and SUVs that are good looking and offer better value for money but they aren’t a Mini. It has street cred, presence and an interior that is as much about fun as about comfort.
Would I take it to go sho’t lefting across SA? Not a chance. I might use it to access some of those cool craft breweries or wine estates that sit at the end of gravel roads, but then I would have to get an Uber Corolla Quest to bring me home.
For me it all comes down to this: if you want a Mini, buy a Mini; if you want a SUV, buy a SUV. The Countryman is neither, but what it is, is very good fun and perhaps that is the point.
