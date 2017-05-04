Reward for going the extra mile

"Understanding every aspect of the business was key for me to have a full grasp of how the business operated and what needed to be done in each area of the business in order to see organic growth all-round," says Dreyer. He says that the dealership moves around 600 new and pre-owned cars per year, while the Mini brand musters around 170 units a year. Those are fairly credible numbers for a relatively small dealership.

Dreyer says he has about 140 staff members under his roof and has adopted various strategies to motivate his team. He anecdotally mentions something he deems a five metre rule, where he says if a customer comes within 5m of a sales team, then that is automatically their customer and they take full responsibility of them while on the premises. He says this has led to a number of subsequent sales, which has an upshot of motivating his team and keeping them inspired to open and close a deal all by themselves.

"We empower our employees and give rewards for over-performance, something that might seem unconventional and perhaps not endorsed fully by our financial department, but it is this form of empowerment that we feel has resulted in the motivated team you see here."

Dreyer says he has dabbled in some unconventional marketing strategies that were outside the predictable car displays at various places. He says that he previously partnered with the Century City development group, where any potential client buying property in Century City, Midrand would be chauffeured in a 7 Series to view future property prospects.

Speaking of the 7 Series, I asked Dreyer what his current favourite BMW was and it turned out to be the seven. He mentions that his taste in the big limo has influenced even some of the guys in his circle to purchase the vehicle and banish the stigma of the vehicle being an old man’s car.

The group is looking to move into its new premises in Waterfall, Midrand, however development has been slow, although Dreyer is confident that the project will be completed in due course. "The larger premises will allow us to utilise the extra space more efficiently, however, we do not have the intention to cram the showroom with vehicles so that it becomes just another dealership."

While the award is special, Dreyer says the aim of the business will always be to give customers the best service possible by him and his team, something he reiterated throughout the interview. Undoubtedly there are lessons that other dealerships could learn from Dreyer and his committed team.