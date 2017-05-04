INTERVIEW
Reward for going the extra mile
Auto Bavara recently won an international award from BMW. Lerato Matebese sat down with the dealer principal, Luke Dreyer, to find out why
BMW AG has a number of prestigious awards that it bestows upon its dealers globally. One in particular is the Excellence in Sales awards which took place in Munich in March. The awards were presented by the programme’s patron, Ian Robertson, BMW AG management board member for sales and brand BMW and aftersales at BMW Group. With 2016 a record sales year, the company it found it befitting to award 36 of its best performing dealers worldwide.
Impressively, Auto Bavaria in Midrand, Gauteng, was one of the 36 dealers worldwide recognised for excellent customer care, while the man at its helm, Luke Dreyer, was one of the winners in the Manager of the Year category. It is a momentous achievement for any dealer, but even more so for a South African dealer.
Dreyer started his career at the same dealership under the stewardship of his father in 2005, where he worked in the workshop. He then moved through the various areas of the business, which included a stint in sales from 2006-07. In 2008, he was offered a job at one of the busiest BMW dealerships in the UK where he was appointed operations manager. He returned to SA to continue working at the Midrand dealership, where in August 2014 he was appointed dealer principal at the age of 30.
The business is jointly owned by the Dreyer and Ntsele families who have a 51% and 49% stake respectively.
"Understanding every aspect of the business was key for me to have a full grasp of how the business operated and what needed to be done in each area of the business in order to see organic growth all-round," says Dreyer. He says that the dealership moves around 600 new and pre-owned cars per year, while the Mini brand musters around 170 units a year. Those are fairly credible numbers for a relatively small dealership.
Dreyer says he has about 140 staff members under his roof and has adopted various strategies to motivate his team. He anecdotally mentions something he deems a five metre rule, where he says if a customer comes within 5m of a sales team, then that is automatically their customer and they take full responsibility of them while on the premises. He says this has led to a number of subsequent sales, which has an upshot of motivating his team and keeping them inspired to open and close a deal all by themselves.
"We empower our employees and give rewards for over-performance, something that might seem unconventional and perhaps not endorsed fully by our financial department, but it is this form of empowerment that we feel has resulted in the motivated team you see here."
Dreyer says he has dabbled in some unconventional marketing strategies that were outside the predictable car displays at various places. He says that he previously partnered with the Century City development group, where any potential client buying property in Century City, Midrand would be chauffeured in a 7 Series to view future property prospects.
Speaking of the 7 Series, I asked Dreyer what his current favourite BMW was and it turned out to be the seven. He mentions that his taste in the big limo has influenced even some of the guys in his circle to purchase the vehicle and banish the stigma of the vehicle being an old man’s car.
The group is looking to move into its new premises in Waterfall, Midrand, however development has been slow, although Dreyer is confident that the project will be completed in due course. "The larger premises will allow us to utilise the extra space more efficiently, however, we do not have the intention to cram the showroom with vehicles so that it becomes just another dealership."
While the award is special, Dreyer says the aim of the business will always be to give customers the best service possible by him and his team, something he reiterated throughout the interview. Undoubtedly there are lessons that other dealerships could learn from Dreyer and his committed team.
