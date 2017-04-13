NEW MODELS
More exclusive Mini club up for grabs
Mini will add a sportier John Cooper Works model to its Clubman lineup
Mini has turned up the performance wick with the introduction of the JCW (John Cooper Works) performance model in its Clubman range, which has up to now been headlined by the Cooper S variant.
Arguably one of the most practical yet enjoyable models in the Mini stable, the Clubman ticks many of the boxes that would entice a Mini fanatic. Up to now, you could only have the JCW trim package fitted to your Cooper S, but that meant only cosmetics and not under-the-skin upgrades.
Well, that will all change now with the introduction of the Clubman JCW that will pander to those looking for a fairly practical performance hatch outside of the conventional choices.
The Clubman JCW builds on the Cooper S with a similar engine layout that features a 2.0l petrol unit developed for JCW models. The four-cylinder engine boasts TwinPower turbo technology developing 170kW and 350Nm, 29kW and 80Nm higher than that of the Cooper S Clubman. The new model also comes with a new version of the brand’s All4 all-wheel drive system, which is optimised for weight and efficiency with electrohydraulic regulation.
Meanwhile, gearbox options come in the form of a six-speed manual as standard or an eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission as an option.
Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed to be 6.3 seconds for both transmissions with a top speed of 238km/h. Combined fuel consumption is pegged at 7.4l/100km and 168g/km of carbon emissions, while the automatic is said to yield 6.8l/100km and 154g/km.
A sports exhaust system, Brembo sports brakes and 18-inch John Cooper Works Black Grip Spoke light alloy wheels are all standard fitment.
The model also has dynamic stability control including dynamic traction control DTC, electronic differential lock control and Performance Control.
Inside the model gets the characteristic JCW treatment, including the sports seats in Dinamica/fabric and carbon black, JCW door sill finishers, anthracite coloured roof liner; JCW leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons and shift paddles in conjunction with the Steptronic gearbox, JCW gearstick and pedals.
What makes this JCW unique, of course, is that it also has all-wheel drive traction, giving it high levels of grip on most surfaces, which should further increase the vehicle’s dynamic prowess.
Up to now, the four-wheel drive JCW has been the preserve of the previous Countryman with all other JCW models offered in SA being of the front-wheel drive variety.
Of course, you cannot expect this vehicle to be cheap, but it will be competitive, priced succinctly from R552,000 for the manual to R579,500 for the automatic. That places it just above the Volkswagen GTI and slightly below the Golf R. In its arsenal, though, the Clubman has a 360l boot that can be further expanded to 1,250l.
In essence, the Clubman JCW will remain a niche offering for those who want a bit of spice in their Mini.
