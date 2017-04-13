More exclusive Mini club up for grabs

Mini has turned up the performance wick with the introduction of the JCW (John Cooper Works) performance model in its Clubman range, which has up to now been headlined by the Cooper S variant.

Arguably one of the most practical yet enjoyable models in the Mini stable, the Clubman ticks many of the boxes that would entice a Mini fanatic. Up to now, you could only have the JCW trim package fitted to your Cooper S, but that meant only cosmetics and not under-the-skin upgrades.

Well, that will all change now with the introduction of the Clubman JCW that will pander to those looking for a fairly practical performance hatch outside of the conventional choices.

The Clubman JCW builds on the Cooper S with a similar engine layout that features a 2.0l petrol unit developed for JCW models. The four-cylinder engine boasts TwinPower turbo technology developing 170kW and 350Nm, 29kW and 80Nm higher than that of the Cooper S Clubman. The new model also comes with a new version of the brand’s All4 all-wheel drive system, which is optimised for weight and efficiency with electrohydraulic regulation.

Meanwhile, gearbox options come in the form of a six-speed manual as standard or an eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission as an option.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed to be 6.3 seconds for both transmissions with a top speed of 238km/h. Combined fuel consumption is pegged at 7.4l/100km and 168g/km of carbon emissions, while the automatic is said to yield 6.8l/100km and 154g/km.