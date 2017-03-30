Route 66 vibes, classics on display

A large collection of classic cars and bikes will be on display at the Rand Show, which takes place from April 14-23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Organisers say they will be creating the vibes of the iconic Route 66, with a display of classic cars, motorcycles, and memorabilia from the Shawn Tyler Museum and a full Cobra Backdraft build. Supervised by Paul de Klerk of the Snakepit, members of the Cobra Club will take on the challenge of completing the car over the 10 days of the show. Cobra Club members will also display their cars.

Organiser of the classic-car and motorcycle display, Stuart Johnston, has asked Shawn Tyler to go through his collection of motoring memorabilia from his private motoring museum and share some of his gems.

As is to be expected when taking a trip on Route 66, there will also be customised Harley choppers and superbikes on display, with muscle cars, Minis, Volkswagen Beetles, Ford Anglias, DKWs and the ultimate road-trip time-warp machine, the VW Kombi.

"Pierre Ecksteen of the Joburg VW and Beetle Club is supplying one of his unrestored Kombis," says Johnston. "Members of the public can pick up a paintbrush or a Magic Marker and add their own special message or artwork to the sides of the bus, just like the hippies did at Woodstock in 1969."

There will be more serious prewar classic cars supplied by private collectors as well as the Pretoria Old Motor Club. A special motorised "street theatre" will feature a Ford Model T and a Model A.

Famous marques from the past will include the little-known Borgward brand that went out of production in 1961 but which is now being revived as a modern-era manufacturer.

A number of these German cars survive in SA and the Borgward Club will be putting them on a special display.