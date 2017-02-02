Not so top secret

Occasionally a car manufacturer will host a preview event for a new model ahead of its official reveal. We have been to a few. Normally men in black suits take away your cellphone and camera.

So the fact that McLaren allowed everyone to keep their cellphones and even take pictures at the preview event for its 650S replacement can only mean that it was expecting pictures to be leaked. All pics and info were technically embargoed until the car is officially revealed at the Geneva motor show in March, but there was always going to be someone.

That someone leaked this picture of the 650S replacement on the internet.

Unfortunately, it came with little information so you just get to look at this slightly low-rent picture. We are expecting McLaren to release information soon.

Unlike the 650S replacement, a number of models out there are undergoing testing wearing their typical camouflage. One is the next-generation Hyundai Veloster, due in 2018. Don’t expect radical changes though, with the designers likely to give it a more aggressive front and increase the size of the window at the back. The single passenger door looks set to remain, while under the bonnet there will again be normally aspirated and turbocharged options, as well as a new N-Performance derivative.

Fuel cell future

General Motors and Honda are aiming to take on Toyota together, with the establishment of the auto industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to mass produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system to be used in future products from each company.

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing will operate within GM’s battery-pack manufacturing facility site in Michigan, US. Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020. The companies are making equal investments totalling $85m in the joint venture.