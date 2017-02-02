New safety features and exterior styling give Corolla an uber update

In October 1966, Toyota revealed a car that would make history, not just for the company but for the global automotive industry. That vehicle was the Corolla, which is now more than 50 years old. More than 45-million have been sold globally with about 1-million finding homes in SA.

Today it is not the top seller it once was, although the old generation lives on as favourite among Uber drivers and fleet owners in the form of the Corolla Quest. Last year Toyota SA sold just 17,499 Corollas, showing just how the market has changed since the days when it was the clear benchmark.

Sensory quality

Now the company has updated the Corolla proper, with Glenn Crompton, Toyota SA Motors vice-president of marketing, saying: "The 2017 model features an even more prestigious exterior design and there has been a strong emphasis on enhancing its sensory quality in the cabin.

"Most importantly, the Corolla continues to build on the model’s legendary QDR [quality, durability and reliability] with significantly enhanced quality in every aspect of its design and engineering, while continuing to represent impressive value for money," he said.