NEW MODELS
New safety features and exterior styling give Corolla an uber update
Toyota has given its Corolla a makeover to celebrate its 50th birthday
In October 1966, Toyota revealed a car that would make history, not just for the company but for the global automotive industry. That vehicle was the Corolla, which is now more than 50 years old. More than 45-million have been sold globally with about 1-million finding homes in SA.
Today it is not the top seller it once was, although the old generation lives on as favourite among Uber drivers and fleet owners in the form of the Corolla Quest. Last year Toyota SA sold just 17,499 Corollas, showing just how the market has changed since the days when it was the clear benchmark.
Sensory quality
Now the company has updated the Corolla proper, with Glenn Crompton, Toyota SA Motors vice-president of marketing, saying: "The 2017 model features an even more prestigious exterior design and there has been a strong emphasis on enhancing its sensory quality in the cabin.
"Most importantly, the Corolla continues to build on the model’s legendary QDR [quality, durability and reliability] with significantly enhanced quality in every aspect of its design and engineering, while continuing to represent impressive value for money," he said.
So what is new? Well, there are new headlamp clusters and a revised front bumper. Exclusive models also get LED front lighting. The bonnet has been raised and the bumper corners have been redesigned to give the car a slightly more modern look. At the rear, some models get LED tail lights and all get new chrome detailing.
Inside, the instrument panel has been updated and the climate control panel and air vents have been redesigned. There is also a new piano-black centre console surround.
Prestige models also get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, up from the regular 6.1 inches to seven inches.
Safety has also been improved, with stability control and hill-start assist added to models from the 1.6 upwards.
The engine line-up remains unchanged, featuring a choice of a 1.4l D-4D turbodiesel and three petrol engines — a 1.3l, 1.6l
and 1.8l.
Manual transmissions are available for all models, but there is also the choice of a continuously variable transmission, which the company says has been revised to deliver quicker gear changes that are better matched to engine speed.
Under the skin
Other under-the-skin changes include larger diameter shock absorbers and improved mounting rigidity for the upper body and suspension as well as an additional rear damper bush.
Other innovations to reduce noise include beading on the front fender liner to lessen turbulence inside the wheel housing, a thicker inner silencer for the dash panel and a denser material for floor insulation.
Pricing starts at R261,300 for the 1.3 Esteem model, rising to R349,400 for the 1.8 Exclusive automatic model.
