Bentley pushing the envelope to lead the pack

In 2009, Sir Derek Bell dropped in at Kyalami in 2009. In motoring circles you do not get much more VIP than Sir Derek. It will come as no surprise therefore that he has been in SA for a rather special car. That car is the Bentley Continental GT Supersports, the most powerful model yet in the Continental range.

But that was the old GT, with the new one having debuted in 2010. Now it is time for the Supersports badge to come out again and once more Bentley says the model is the most powerful car it has made.

And it is. Under the bonnet sits a W12 engine producing 522kW at 6,000 r/min and a monumental torque figure of 1,017Nm between 2,050 r/min and 4,500 r/min.

The 0-100km/h sprint is dispatched in a claimed 3.4 seconds and the top speed is 336km/h. Those are figures for the coupe, which Bentley proudly declares is now the world’s fastest four-seater luxury car. There will also be a convertible that hits 100 in 3.9 seconds and goes on to a 330km/h top speed, making it, yes you guessed it, the world’s fastest four-seat convertible. The figures are even more impressive seeing the car weighs 2,280kg.

Iconic

"The Supersports name is legendary at Bentley," says Wolfgang Dürheimer, company chairman and CEO. "From the very first Supersports of the 1920s to the Continental Supersports of 2009 — and now with the third iteration of this iconic model — it is a name which excites, impassions and thrills. Only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivalled luxury in this way."

Key to the Supersports’ additional outputs are newly designed, higher-capacity turbochargers and a revised charge-air cooling system that create more boost and power.

To harness these extra outputs, the Continental’s cranktrain has been upgraded.