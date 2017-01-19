New Audi SUV set to jump the sedate Q

If you like an SUV with terrific interiors, a brilliant ride and handling and exquisite technology wrapped in something other than granddad’s suit, Audi finally has something for you.

The Q8 concept car is a powerful, economical plug-in hybrid set to morph into a production car in 2018 — and Audi says it will be visually close to the Detroit showstopper.

Of course, while the show car is a pure plug-in hybrid with 1,000km of combined range, the production Q8 will run the full gamut of the Q7’s powertrain range, including petrol and diesel six-cylinder motors and, eventually, the crunching 48V, electric compressor tech of the SQ7 wondercar.

Purposeful

But for now the Q8 concept is only to be found with a combined 330kW of power and 700Nm of system output, wrapped in a 5.02m skin that looks far more purposeful and aggressive than the ultra-conservative Q7.

It is mainly powered by a 3.0l TFSI petrol V6, which uses turbocharging and direct and indirect fuel injection. With 225kW of power and 500Nm of torque, it’s basically the same engine found sprinkled throughout the Audi MLB family, including the A4, A5, Q5 and Q7.

The difference is it’s mated here to a 100kW, 330Nm electric motor, mounted within the eight-speed automatic transmission, which helps pull the combined claimed consumption figure down to just 2.3l per 100km, which isn’t bad for a two-tonne machine.

Its CO2 emissions figure is just 53g per km, which is well below the 95g fleet-average figure demanded by 2020’s EU7 emissions rules.

The four-seat concept uses a standard 12V electrical system and adds a 17.9kW/h lithium-ion battery for the exclusive use of the electric motor.

The rear-mounted lithium-ion battery uses 104 prismatic cells to give it up to 60km of pure zero-emission driving range, which is enough for most day-to-day city work, and can be fully recharged in two and a half hours from a 7.2kW charging system.

It can be driven in full battery-electric mode, with zero emissions, or in the default hybrid mode or in a battery-hold mode that uses the petrol engine to save the battery charge for when it’s needed, such as on a high-speed highway en route to a congested city centre.

The all-wheel drive Q8 will ride on an air suspension system that gives the concept car (and the production car) a 90mm height range, so it can be lowered for easier entry and exit and for high-speed driving, or raised for off-road work.

It helps its production future that the big rig sits on the same 2.99m wheelbase as the Q7. It uses the longest version of the MLB Evo architecture, which was engineered by ex-Audi development boss Ulrich Hackenberg, for longitudinally mounted engines. Smaller versions of the architecture sit beneath the A4, the A5 and the Q5, but the Q8 is essentially a reskinned Q7 in its underbits.