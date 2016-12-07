Power grid gets boost from electric cars

South African technology is making it possible for electric vehicles to provide power to homes.

In the near future many South Africans could drive to work in an electric vehicle, travelling up to 195km on one charge. On arriving at work, the car will be plugged into a renewable energy charging unit — as simple as plugging an appliance into a socket.

When you return home, the electric vehicle’s charger will be plugged into the home unit to electrify the residence.

After a year of development, a smart grid pilot project for the energy-efficient charging of electric vehicles through battery storage of renewable energy, and energy management across a network of charging stations, has proved successful.

Innovated by the uYilo e-Mobility Technology Innovation Programme – a national programme hosted by Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) in Port Elizabeth – the project paves the way for a new era of green transport and smart cities.

"Charging electric vehicles with optimised management of renewable energy is a groundbreaking achievement for SA and globally. We are not aware of anyone else who has achieved this kind of outcome," says Hiten Parmar, project leader and deputy director of the uYilo programme.

The programme, situated in NMMU’s innovation hub eNtsa, spans several faculties and departments including engineering, information technology and chemistry.