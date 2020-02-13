Norwegian oil rig gives Spot the robot dog a long leash
The robot will be tested for its ability to run inspections, detect leaks, gather data and generate reports
13 February 2020 - 05:00
Meet Spot, the first robot to get its own employee number at Norwegian oil producer Aker BP.
Developed by Boston Dynamics, the robot is set to start patrolling Aker BP’s oil and gas production vessel at the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea this year, testing its ability to run inspections, detect hydrocarbon leaks, gather data and generate reports.
