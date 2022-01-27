Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Outa sizes up SA’s sham of a parliament Permitted Plundering is an essential book that lays bare a major hole in our democracy B L Premium

Some might argue that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has failed. It was set up to fight the Gauteng e-tolls. We are told these may soon disappear, but for far too many years the government has stubbornly kept them in place.

On balance, though, I think Outa is a triumph. It has evolved from just toll-bashing to tolling the bell on all sorts of sleaze, mismanagement and corruption in SA. If it didn’t already exist, we would have had to invent it. ..