BOOK REVIEW: Outa sizes up SA’s sham of a parliament
Permitted Plundering is an essential book that lays bare a major hole in our democracy
27 January 2022 - 05:00
Some might argue that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has failed. It was set up to fight the Gauteng e-tolls. We are told these may soon disappear, but for far too many years the government has stubbornly kept them in place.
On balance, though, I think Outa is a triumph. It has evolved from just toll-bashing to tolling the bell on all sorts of sleaze, mismanagement and corruption in SA. If it didn’t already exist, we would have had to invent it. ..
