Life / Motoring

Feature

What car buyers really want

UK study reveals that quality and style rank highest on the list in influencing a purchasing decision, while advice from family and friends isn’t regarded as important

25 January 2022 - 18:08 Motor News Reporter
A UK study has found that a motor vehicle's reputation for quality is the top factor in customers' minds when deciding which car to buy. Picture: 123RF
A UK study has found that a motor vehicle's reputation for quality is the top factor in customers' minds when deciding which car to buy. Picture: 123RF

A reputation for quality, stylish appearance and a positive previous ownership experience are the three top factors for car buyers when choosing a new model, according to an study of car buying behaviour.

The findings come from Autovia, a UK publisher of automotive insight and advice whose Driver Power research delves into the minds of up to 60,000 car owners a year. They form part of a comprehensive investigation into what factors motivate buyers to choose cars.

According to 1,245 motorists who bought their car within the past two years, their chosen brand’s reputation for quality topped a list of 17 factors  influencing their choice, followed by model styling and customer service.

This latest analysis reveals a challenge for manufacturers jockeying for position as the market transforms to meet zero carbon targets, because environmental credentials score low among factors influencing purchase choices.

Only the recommendations of family and friends scored lower than the environmental credentials of a brand. Reputation for quality was the top reason given by 61% of buyers, followed by model styling which was cited by 53% of drivers.

The importance of maintaining customer satisfaction over the long term is revealed by a previously happy experience with the brand ranking third, at 51%.

In a sign that innovative methods of financing cars more affordably have taken some of the heat off price worries, “good value for money” was a top reason for only 40% of buyers.

Autovia’s Driver Power research confirms the importance of a reputation for quality by also asking owners whether they avoided any brands and for what reasons.

Again, a poor reputation for quality was the top reason for avoiding specific brands, followed by a negative perception of the brand's overall image.

The “brand avoidance” element in the research also reveals that expectations of high service and repair costs are a deal breaker for many buyers. Driver Power will publish individual brand performance rankings on all of the most persuasive factors in the coming weeks.

“Two of the most unexpected findings in this latest research are that environmental credentials and the influence of family and friends score so low, suggesting that customers feel much more strongly about an enjoyable and stylish car ownership experience that they have discovered through their own research,” said Autovia editor-in-chief Steve Fowler.

“Dealers will also note that looking after the customer properly is key to retaining loyalty, with women in particular citing a previously good experience as the best reason to stick with a brand.”

These were SA’s best-selling cars of 2021

Hilux and Polo Vivo lead sales after sales bounced back 22.1% higher than the year before
Life
5 days ago

This is how to get the best price when selling your car

A growing number of consumers are downgrading from a two-car household to one slightly more expensive vehicle
Life
5 months ago

Used-car prices soar as new-car inflation eases

Chip shortage strangles new-car supply and drives more buyers into pre-owned vehicles
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Ukraine is the sideshow of Russian ...
Life
2.
Rugged Ineos Grenadier prototypes in SA for ...
Life / Motoring
3.
WATCH | Slovak flying car certified to fly
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear

Related Articles

Time for foreign carmakers to review their China partnerships

News

Demand for second hand cars lifts Motus half-year profit

Companies / Industrials

Slow phasing out of polluting cars a drag on China’s climate targets

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.