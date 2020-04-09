Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Prize-winning novel on #FeesMustFall is a campus of ideas What started as responses and musings on a Facebook page has turned into a sensational page turner BL PREMIUM

The University of Johannesburg Prize for Literature has been awarded to Etienne van Heerden’s Die Biblioteek aan die Einde van die Wêreld (The Library at the End of the World).

On the shortlist was, among others, the last novel of the winner of the 2018 Barry Ronge Prize (awarded by the Sunday Times), the late Harry Kalmer’s In ’n Land Sonder Voëls (In a Country Without Birds).