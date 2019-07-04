BOOK REVIEW: Majestic novel uncovers the hidden history of a forgotten war

This is the story of how the value of a single life is weighed, and what that says about a nation’s collective morality.

You Will Be Safe Here has its genesis in the relatively recent heinous killing of 15-year old Raymond Buys at the Echo Wild Game Rangers paramilitary camp near Vereeniging. It’s straightforward to retrieve, online, the shocking photograph of the comatose boy in hospital days before he succumbed to 60 injuries sustained from repeated beatings over 10 weeks in 2011.

It takes a fraction longer to search web archives for photographs of British concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer War at the turn of the 20th century. The images are dull, grainy but starkly clear in their awfulness: emaciated women and dying children, riven by disease and starvation. The older boys, at death’s door, often appear like Buys.

In unravelling 120-year-old connections, Barr has written a harrowing, uniquely SA story with universal resonance and relevance.

The plot starts with the fictional diary of Sarah van der Watt, an Afrikaner woman whose husband is on commando in 1901. She is left to tend the farm and look after her young son, Fred. Soon, the British come. They destroy everything as part of their scorched-earth military tactics and imprison Sarah and Fred in a concentration camp near Bloemfontein.

Hunger and humiliation ensue. Sarah is driven to desperate acts when Fred falls seriously ill, writing in her diary to her husband, “Samuel, I begin to think you might never read this, which is perhaps for the best. I couldn’t bear for you to witness my shame.”