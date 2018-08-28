Tale of Zimbabwean refugees in City of Gold inspires

Zimbabwe recently held yet another disputed election, won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and disputed by the opposition MDC Alliance led by lawyer Nelson Chamisa.

Zimbabwe’s neighbours declared the polls free and fair, probably worried that if the country remains unstable, more desperate refugees will flee.

The issue of refugees from Zimbabwe is well captured in The Gold Diggers, Sue Nyathi’s second novel. Born in Zimbabwe but now based in SA, she is an investment analyst by day and writer by night.

Against a background of hardships and difficulties that the Zimbabwean population faced 10 years ago, Nyathi sketches the path of her characters in The Gold Diggers.

Her nine characters — including some who are unemployed, a prostitute, people searching for their relatives who fled Zimbabwe for SA and children (one only five years old) — are the driving force of this powerful novel.

By following their individual stories and circumstances, her characters explain why people sometimes leave their homes.

Nyathi enjoys a middle-class life typical of a professional employed by one of the leading investment companies in Johannesburg. She has a master’s degree in finance but, like her characters, left for SA in 2008 hoping to make it in Johannesburg.

Most of her characters’ lives differ from hers as much as water from paraffin. Malume, a middle-aged man from Gwanda, south of Bulawayo, has been retrenched by a cement company that employed him for a decade. Lindani was a beauty who lived off wealthy men in Harare but has now been reduced to a poorly paid prostitute.

Nkosi, 5, comes to Johannesburg with his long-suffering mother, Portia, to look for his father. Gugulethu, 6, is sent to Johannesburg by his grandmother to live with his mother. He is being smuggled into the country by taxi driver Melusi and his assistant, Givemore.