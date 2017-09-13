Female writers in Africa enter an exciting new chapter

The symposium is focused on world issues and writing and publishing for young female writers. The line-up includes poet and activist Diana Ferrus and 24-year-old performance poet Koleka Putuma.

Ferrus, who received global acclaim for her poem on Saartjie Baartman and the role she played in pushing for the return of Baartman’s remains from a French museum, has recently retired from the University of the Western Cape.

Putuma, a student of theatre and performance at the University of Cape Town, recently released an exciting debut collection, Collective Amnesia, which explores blackness, womanhood and history.

"There have always been African women with formidable voices and a few of them even managed to find their way into the history books," Goodison says. "In Southern Africa, two of the most powerful of those voices would be Miriam Makeba and Winnie Mandela, whose formidable presences functioned globally as constant reminders to the rest of the world of the inequities of apartheid," she says.

"Southern African women writers such as Nadine Gordimer, Doris Lessing, Bessie Head and Miriam Tiali are well known throughout the world."

The symposium creates a platform for dialogue, discussion and workshops for aspiring writers in a similar vein to the Jozi Book Fair. The theme of the ninth edition of the fair in 2017 was Women and Literature. The event facilitated dialogue between female authors from across the world and 5,000 participants, including 600 pupils from 30 schools.

Jozi Book Fair’s founder, Maria van Driel, says the event is part of a year-round programme that "engages children to write their own poetry and showcase their work through dance and performance".

"The link to education runs through all activities and all art forms. Education has historically alienated people — the Jozi Book Fair makes learning interesting and relevant to the world in which people live to encourage tolerance, critical thinking and deepen citizenship.

"The important challenge is to work with children, school youth and out-of-school youth on an ongoing basis to deepen the culture of reading, writing, developing cognitive skills and exposure to all art forms. We cannot change the deeply ingrained history of exclusion and underdevelopment with a quick fix."

As a result of the Jozi Book Fair 2017, a selection of school youth published their second book of short stories entitled Unbreakable and Other Stories: The Women in our Lives.

"This collection speaks to the conditions of youth and women in SA … how women exercise their social agency or lack of it, and the conditions under which they live," says Van Driel.

• The African Women Writers Symposium takes place from September 14 to 16 at Joburg Theatre.