BOOK REVIEW: The difficult birth of Lindiwe Hani

She initiated the conversation, asking Walus about his Polish childhood, when he was taught to shoot and if he was racist. She questioned him about the assassination conspiracy theory surrounding her dad’s murder, but drew a blank.

When lunch arrived and Walus was invited to join them he was astonished, assenting with some discomfort. Hani recalled the "forced quiche lunch at the Derby-Lewis’s where I couldn’t eat a thing … but for some strange reason I don’t feel awkward about sharing a meal with the man who killed my father."

Three weeks later, she met Walus for the second time, again with Ferguson, the chaplain and the area commander present. They talked for two hours, followed by lunch.

As they parted, she handed Walus a Ken Follett book.

She learnt during their first meeting that he enjoyed history and philosophy, "and I know that leaving him my book means I might see him again".

She has met him again, but never alone — the prison chaplain is always present.

The synchronicity of her book’s publication with the 24th anniversary of her father’s death, and the fact that her daughter, Khaya, is exactly the same age she was when her father was gunned down, does not escape her.

"I lost my father when I was 12," Hani says.

"It was touch and go for me for a number of years with my addictions. Now my daughter has regained a mother — for my life is coming together."

Hani describes her years of cocaine and alcohol addiction honestly and forthrightly without sparing herself.

They were fuelled by a lack of confidence, the loss of her exuberant, extrovert personality after ‘Daddy’s death’, an abortion, the loss of her first serious boyfriend in a car crash and the mysterious death of her sister Khwezi.

"There was much media speculation about why she died and, yes, there were stories of drugs, but the coroner’s report concluded that it was an asthma attack," Hani says.

She used to speak to Khwezi every day and was devastated by her death. But "with counselling, I came to understand and to accept that I may never know why she died".

Her family’s tragedies, and her own, were compounded by her and her other sister Momo’s difficult relationship with their mother, Limpho.

Hani pulls no punches about her mother’s obsession with being the grieving widow of Chris Hani.

Nothing was to besmirch the family name and so when Hani booked into the Houghton House rehabilitation centre in Randburg using her real name, her mother was horrified.

"But I wanted to stop all the lies and pretending … in order to get better," she says.

She refused to leave her daughter with her mother when she went into rehab, insisting that her sister Momo took her into her family. "My mother had not spoken to Momo in 10 years. That was my mother. She was hardcore," she writes, before describing how she had to "kidnap" her daughter from her mother’s house.

Today, Hani talks about completing her Unisa English and communications degree and her plans for studying child psychology. She wants to create a Chris Hani Foundation after she completes her studies and hopes to work with young, recovering addicts.

The book does not mention two women, Cleopatra and Vanessa, who claimed that they were Chris Hani’s daughters from a relationship that preceded his marriage to Limpho.

"Cleo used to phone me, so I suggested she do a DNA test. I never heard from her again but she accused me of using my dad’s name for money," Hani chuckles. "What communist has money! My mother was always the one who supported the family."

Today, Hani is at peace with her family, bound to them by their love for Khaya. She has spent a lifetime being introduced as "Chris Hani’s daughter – often my own name is not mentioned" and has finally emerged from his magnificent shadow.

"Now I am the best daughter I can be. I think I am making him happy," she says.