Colonies built on erasing language

Far from local languages just being too difficult, erasing them was a cornerstone of the repressive economic edifice, and rectifying this should have been a cornerstone of a new dispensation intent on reparation. As Sanders writes: "When Harriette Colenso explains ‘Kitchen Kafir’ is ‘not merely a measure of the harm done to the Native by contact with Europeans as he experiences it, but also a cause contributing to that harm’, she formulates a project for the European, who, having caused harm through language, can also undo that harm through language."

In the 20th century, there was a time when Fanagalo manuals were bestsellers, even as more and more voices spoke up to satirise its stupidities.

Its importance only began to wane during the homeland era, when the system’s architects practically banned its use, demanding that local languages be developed properly, with the aim of restoring black people’s humaneness — separately from white culture, of course. As JA Engelbrecht and D Ziervogel of the University of Pretoria wrote in the Journal of Racial Affairs: "If … our aim is to make the Bantu individual a good and independent fellow-countryman, we shall have to address him in something better than this jargon before he becomes convinced of our good intentions."

After 1994, too often South Africans communicate in a jargon of English commercialese that is more advanced than Fanagalo, but acts in the same way of erasing the deeper, subtler meanings of a mother tongue — with a suspicion of intentions often the sad result.

Writing about Harriette Colenso, Sanders adds: "The part that she played in these events would have shown her that a method for making good by speaking Zulu … will never be separable from politics."

Sanders uses the bridge of psychoanalysis to negotiate the vast areas covered by the loose term "politics". The outcome has many entertaining moments, as when he writes about his struggle to reconcile his ideas of manhood as a child with being made up like a Zulu maiden for a version of ipiTombi put on by his primary school.

Later, this would aid him to tease out the forgotten politics behind the musical, a breakthrough for the first mixed-race audiences the apartheid monolith allowed at the then Nico Malan Theatre, but which attracted protest overseas for presenting an image of "happy natives" in the aftermath of the June 1976 massacres.