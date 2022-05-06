Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend The making of The Godfather, where Stockholm syndrome comes from and the worst US nuclear disaster B L Premium

Cheaters — Showmax

This is a series of short and very dry-humoured vignettes that chart the increasingly awkward interactions between two Brits who, after their flight home from Finland is delayed, spend an ill-advised night together in a hotel and then convince themselves that they can return to their normal life with their respective partners. A smart, funny exploration of a universally relatable theme that doesn’t shy away from placing its characters and its audience under sometimes unbearable but never less than hilarious cringeworthy inspection...