Five things to watch this weekend
The making of The Godfather, where Stockholm syndrome comes from and the worst US nuclear disaster
06 May 2022 - 05:08
Cheaters — Showmax
This is a series of short and very dry-humoured vignettes that chart the increasingly awkward interactions between two Brits who, after their flight home from Finland is delayed, spend an ill-advised night together in a hotel and then convince themselves that they can return to their normal life with their respective partners. A smart, funny exploration of a universally relatable theme that doesn’t shy away from placing its characters and its audience under sometimes unbearable but never less than hilarious cringeworthy inspection...
