Five things to watch this weekend
A week from hell in Hawaii, a past-his-prime tennis pro, family drama and a spectacular fall from grace — what to stream
03 September 2021 - 05:10
The White Lotus — Showmax
A stellar cast and well-rounded, empathetically realised characters make creator Mike White’s sharp satirical takedown of privilege and inequality in the US a compelling, if not always comfortable, dark comic triumph. Part murder mystery, part “upstairs, downstairs” social critique, it’s the story of one week in the life of a group of wealthy vacationers at a Hawaii luxury resort and the increasingly frustrated staff tasked with seeing to their preposterous needs. As tensions build, masks slip and the gloves come off, it all builds to a delirious tragic standoff that will leave everyone indelibly marked by their holiday in hell...
